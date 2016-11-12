Ending 'war on coal' may not bring jobs back to Kentucky

1:41 Nick Phillips, Keith Ross discuss Sumner's state win over Monroe Pause

2:17 Landmark downtown church seeks grant for repair

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End

4:21 ESPN College GameDay's Desmond Howard talks Huskies

2:38 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' readiness for Sunday night at New England

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

3:24 Chris Petersen says Huskies had team meeting to discuss election

0:45 Donald Trump supporters cheer election results in Lakewood

1:05 Northwest Seaport Alliance supports Sonics arena, but not in south downtown