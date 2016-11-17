The electoral college isn't a real place. So who answers all the angry phone calls?

2:42 Twisted murder trial leaves mother of dismembered son in pain Pause

2:39 Fine-tune your beer radar with two new joints

2:45 LeMay museum sues Tacoma, city’s banker over $3.6 million loan

2:24 Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on C.J. Prosise, Thomas Rawls, Troymaine Pope

0:49 Point Defiance ferry is out of service

2:30 Chris Petersen's final remarks before UW hosts Arizona State

1:42 Seahawks line coach Tom Cable on how rapidly rookie LT George Fant has improved

1:33 Hiking Rampart Ridge and Trail of the Shadows at Mount Rainier

4:19 Highlights: Big plays not enough to lift Franklin Pierce over West Valley in 2A state playoffs