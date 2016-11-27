Trump aide says opposition to Mitt Romney is ‘breathtaking’

1:29 3, 2, 1 ... annual Christmas tree lighting brightens Tacoma Pause

2:54 Highlights: Sumner can't keep up late in 45-21 4A semifinal loss to Camas

2:25 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on game status of Earl Thomas, Justin Britt, more

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

1:56 Give InKind to coordinate helping friends and family

1:31 Arson a possible cause of fire at Our Savior Lutheran Chuch

2:01 Freighthouse Square owner discusses Sound Transit relationship

2:39 Fine-tune your beer radar with two new joints

1:17 Russell Wilson's baseball roots help his wild-angle throws