When Trump calls, Obama picks up the phone

2:07 Civil war veteran James Powers will get a proper burial Pause

2:37 Restaurateur C.J. Singh is missing

2:04 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar recaps TCU loss, previews TCU again

2:09 The ski season begins at Crystal Mountain

1:42 Richard Sherman after Seahawks' loss at TB: "We gave them a couple"

1:45 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps Apple Cup, previews Pac-12 title game

6:06 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on why the Seahawks deserved to lose at Tampa Bay

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

2:35 Russell Wilson on Bucs "obviously" playing better than Seahawks