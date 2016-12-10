State representative says she didn't violate ethics rules

State Rep. Melanie Stambaugh, R-Puyallup, explains why she is going before the state Legislative Ethics Board next week to fight the board's initial findings that she violated ethics rules. The board has said Stambaugh erred by posting state-funded photos and videos on her campaign Facebook page; Stambaugh says the videos and photos are public records that she should be free to use.