State representative says she didn't violate ethics rules

State Rep. Melanie Stambaugh, R-Puyallup, explains why she is going before the state Legislative Ethics Board next week to fight the board's initial findings that she violated ethics rules. The board has said Stambaugh erred by posting state-funded photos and videos on her campaign Facebook page; Stambaugh says the videos and photos are public records that she should be free to use.
Melissa Santos msantos@thenewstribune.com

Politics & Government

Latino grocery owner reacts to Trump win

Palmira Diaz, 34, whose family owns the El Jalepeno Mexican Grocery Store in East Tacoma, tells of her father’s journey working the apple orchards in eastern Washington, working at a local restaurant, and finally opening the family store. “I am also sad myself not just because he won, but because of what he said,” Diaz said.

Elections 2016

How to check your ballot status

The U.S. Postal Service isn’t delivering mail as quickly as it used to, and elections officials say that has the potential to disrupt voting-by-mail in the first presidential election since the service changes took effect last year. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

Editor's Choice Videos