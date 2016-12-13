Hundreds expected to protest Hanukkah party at Trump hotel

Activists plan to protest a Jewish group’s decision to hold its annual Hanukkah party Wednesday evening at a Trump hotel in Washington.
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations is hosting the party at President-elect Donald Trump’s new hotel located a few blocks away from the White House.
Protest organizers expect hundreds of people to attend after several Jewish organizations denounced the decision to hold the Conference of President’s largest annual event at Trump’s hotel following Trump’s strong rhetoric and appointment of Steve Bannon as chief adviser. Those include the Union of Reform Judaism, the National Council of Jewish Women and HIAS.
Lead organizers of the event represent IfNotNow, a grassroots coalition that says its goal is to end Jewish communal support of the Israeli occupation of Palestine and advance progressive values in the Jewish community.
