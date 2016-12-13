Pierce County Council narrowly rejects mental health tax

A highly anticipated Pierce County Council vote to approve a sales tax increase for mental health and substance abuse services across the county failed by one vote Tuesday night.
Council Democrats Connie Ladenburg, Derek Young and Rick Talbert were joined by council chairman Doug Richardson, R-Lakewood, in voting in favor of the sales tax increase.
Council Republicans Dan Roach, Jim McCune and Joyce McDonald voted against it.
The tax increase needed a super majority of five votes to pass.
All eyes were on McDonald, R-Puyallup, to see whether she would approve the increase.
Addressing the audience in Lakewood’s City Hall where the meeting was held, McDonald said “it breaks my heart tonight to even say I’m going to be voting ‘no’ on this.”
“Right now is a bad time,” McDonald said referencing a recently approved tax increase tied to a $54 billion Sound Transit proposal to expand light rail through the region.
“Maybe it would have been better if we had been able to get to this way before the election,” she said.
Council Democrats introduced the sales tax increase in early September and asked it be voted on by the council before the Nov. 8 general election.
That didn’t happen. Instead the council embarked on a three-month process that included review of a behavioral health study the council commissioned in 2015 for $64,000.
Unveiled in September the study identified what many already knew, that there are not enough resources in the county to meet people’s behavioral health needs.
The County Council then held three public meetings in October, including one at Pacific Lutheran University where more than 200 people attended.
At every meeting the overwhelming majority of people who spoke urged the council to approve the sales tax increase.
A similar scene played out Tuesday night. The majority of speakers supported the tax increase, though unlike the other meetings there were people who spoke against it.
McDonald didn’t dispute the problems facing the county. She credited the council for the deliberative process it went through to provide justification for the tax increase, saying the council made a good case.
But in the end she couldn’t support some at the expense of others, she said.
“It’s a tough time for families in Pierce County. Not only families suffering with mental health issues but the families that are being asked over and over and over again to pay more in taxes,” she said.
McDonald wanted an advisory vote to let the public weigh in on the tax, similar to what was done a year ago when she proposed an advisory vote to ask voters whether to allow marijuana businesses.
That isn’t possible in this case because the sales tax increase is an action that could “only be passed by the council,” Richardson said.
Before the vote was taken Ladenburg and Talbert voiced their frustration and anger at the pending outcome.
“We’ve had 10 years to get to this and members of the County Council have repeatedly refused to do their jobs,” Talbert said.
“It’s a sad day and I am mad,” he told the audience. “And you should be as well because your county is letting you down.”
Ladenburg noted the $1.5 million in state funding the county would lose by voting against the tax. The state Legislature previously promised the money if the council approved the sales tax increase before July 1, 2017.
“People who will not vote for this tonight will throw away $1.5 million,” she said. “I have to ask, is that being responsible for our citizens?”
Had the tax passed it would have generated $10.4 million in new revenue in 2017.
