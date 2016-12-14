Gov. Inslee announces budget proposal

Gov. Jay Inslee and guests help introduce the governor's proposed 2017-2019 operating, capital and transportation budgets.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Politics & Government

Latino grocery owner reacts to Trump win

Palmira Diaz, 34, whose family owns the El Jalepeno Mexican Grocery Store in East Tacoma, tells of her father’s journey working the apple orchards in eastern Washington, working at a local restaurant, and finally opening the family store. “I am also sad myself not just because he won, but because of what he said,” Diaz said.

Editor's Choice Videos