Gov. Inslee announces budget proposal

In his final international speech, President Obama said it was possible that president-elect Donald Trump could try to push forward with some controversial positions but that likely “reality will force him to adjust” to how he utlimately deals with those issues.
Palmira Diaz, 34, whose family owns the El Jalepeno Mexican Grocery Store in East Tacoma, tells of her father’s journey working the apple orchards in eastern Washington, working at a local restaurant, and finally opening the family store. “I am also sad myself not just because he won, but because of what he said,” Diaz said.
Army veteran Mujaahidah Sayfullah said her 12-year-old son, other Muslims and people of color voiced fear to her about their in America with Donald Trump as president but she said, "My biggest thing is this: Sometimes what we think is bad is actually good. Some people think Trump is bad but he might actually be a good president."
An upbeat and party-like mood fills the room at the Pierce County Republican party Tuesday at the Sharon McGavick Conference Center in Lakewood as early national election results point to a likely Donald Trump presidential victory.
A small army of 450 extra hires and 13 full-time staff, processing early mail-in ballots at the elections division of the Pierce County Auditor's Office are mobilized for Election Day's biggest wave of ballots to hit Monday and Tuesday.