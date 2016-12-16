Government extends healthcare deadline as record numbers sign up, Obama says

2:57 Juvenile Dakota Collins awaits trial in adult jail instead of juvenile detention Pause

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:00 Richard Sherman says he yelled at coaches for passing from 1-yard line

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital

6:19 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks winning NFC West, Richard Sherman's outburst

2:01 Satan club controversy at Point Defiance Elementary

1:38 Baby, it's cold outside. See how some Tacomans stay warm.

1:07 Wilson coach Dave Alwert discusses 51-36 win over Mountlake Terrace