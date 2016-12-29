Will Trump keep sanctions against Russia? Overturning them won’t be easy

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close Pause

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

4:15 Alabama OL Jonah Williams talks friendship with Jake Browning

2:30 Seahawks' Michael Bennett, wearing sack-dance 'Two Pumps Only' shirt, on pal Cliff Avril, more

4:11 Alabama OLB coach Tosh Lupoi knows many UW players

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

3:18 Highlights: White River rallies for upset of 4A Bothell at ShoWare Center