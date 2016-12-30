High schools, universities and veterans to join Trump’s inaugural parade

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack Pause

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away'

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:30 Seahawks' Michael Bennett, wearing sack-dance 'Two Pumps Only' shirt, on pal Cliff Avril, more

2:09 Chris Petersen speaks at Peach Bowl media day

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:37 Lifting of pot ban could change small town

2:22 Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer