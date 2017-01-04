Democrats defiant over Republican move to ban video on House floor

5:04 Deborah Erickson grieves over her husband and searches for their dog Pause

1:56 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable still seeking consistency from blockers

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

2:24 Highlights: Federal Way runs away in the fourth for 94-56 win over rival Beamer

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:38 Baby, it's cold outside. See how some Tacomans stay warm.

2:23 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews game vs. No. 15 Oregon

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:28 Volunteer driver transports love and care