U.S. intelligence: Putin ordered intervention in election, ‘aspired to help’ Trump

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school Pause

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' playoff opener: 'Getting close ... the guys can feel it'

1:08 Even the governor needs a flu shot

1:54 So what exactly is a mule cocktail?

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)