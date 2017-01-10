Trump's trouble: Obama won't go away

With an unpredictable foe in the White House, the national party in disarray and even more congressional losses looming in 2018, Democrats are begging Barack Obama to keep himself in the headlines after he leaves office.

He’s eager to deliver.

According to a dozen prominent Democrats, Obama is planning a more politically active post-presidency than perhaps any other previous U.S. leader in modern times. He will work to rebuild the beleaguered party, mentor and train young people and plan strategy with Democratic lawmakers, possibly campaigning and raising money.

“The reality of a Trump administration has sunk in,” said Gilda Cobb-Hunter, a member of the Democratic National Committee from South Carolina and a state legislator there. “You have someone trying to erase your legacy. You have to do all that you can to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address in Chicago at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday. The address will be streamed at wh.gov/Farewell and on http://www.Facebook.com/WhiteHouse.

Obama, 55, departs the White House as a relatively young man with high approval ratings and an unusual plan to stay in Washington, leaving him in the middle of some of the same political fights he fought over the last eight years. The last president to remain in Washington after leaving office was Woodrow Wilson in the 1920s.