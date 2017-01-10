Trump asks vaccine skeptic Robert Kennedy Jr. to lead commission on ‘vaccine safety’

1:29 New bus route to showcase Tacoma's scenic waterfront Pause

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

1:54 The 2017 Tacoma Wedding Expo

1:05 Traffic Q&A: Dangerous spot on Portland Avenue

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

3:01 Bonney Lake's Brandon Kaylor, Curtis' Alex Stuart highlight Gut Check wrestling tournament

1:54 So what exactly is a mule cocktail?

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard