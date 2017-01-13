Obama’s legacy: Plenty of change, not so much hope

4:06 Lorenzo Romar discusses Huskies' 69-59 loss at California Pause

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime

1:05 Traffic Q&A: Dangerous spot on Portland Avenue

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise

1:18 Deceased Megadeth drummer's gift stolen from son

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:34 CASA Program receives more than 5,000 toys for foster kids in Pierce County

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

1:02 Puyallup police respond to explosives injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital