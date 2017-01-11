The Nose: Champagne bar alert! Plus, city vacancies and a correction from mere elected officials

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime Pause

1:18 Deceased Megadeth drummer's gift stolen from son

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

3:10 Jane Allyn Norris lifts White River to 61-40 win over Franklin Pierce

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:47 Seahawks DC Kris Richard talks about slowing down Atlanta QB Matt Ryan

1:10 Gig Harbor seniors marry after unexpected romance blooms