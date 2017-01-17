The Obama Effect

Shouting, "Not Our President" and other slogans a group of approximately 100 protesting President-elect Donald Trump gathered in front of the Legislative Building for a short 9 a.m rally Monday at the state capitol.
Puyallup State Representative Melanie Stambaugh welcomes the chance to defend herself against charges that she violated legislative ethics rules by posting state-funded photos and videos to the Facebook page she used during her campaign.
In his final international speech, President Obama said it was possible that president-elect Donald Trump could try to push forward with some controversial positions but that likely “reality will force him to adjust” to how he utlimately deals with those issues.
Palmira Diaz, 34, whose family owns the El Jalepeno Mexican Grocery Store in East Tacoma, tells of her father’s journey working the apple orchards in eastern Washington, working at a local restaurant, and finally opening the family store. “I am also sad myself not just because he won, but because of what he said,” Diaz said.