The Obama Effect

Members of Tacoma's African-American community reflect on the history, legacy and impact of Barack Obama's presidency.
Dean. J. Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com

Politics & Government

Latino grocery owner reacts to Trump win

Palmira Diaz, 34, whose family owns the El Jalepeno Mexican Grocery Store in East Tacoma, tells of her father’s journey working the apple orchards in eastern Washington, working at a local restaurant, and finally opening the family store. “I am also sad myself not just because he won, but because of what he said,” Diaz said.

Editor's Choice Videos