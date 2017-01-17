Some fans not buying country star Garth Brooks’ reason for not playing inauguration

During a Facebook chat with fans, country music superstar Garth Brooks explained to curious fans that his decision to not play President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration was about scheduling and not politics.
Brooks said he was asked to play at the event by casino mogul Steve Wynn, who is a “finance vice chair” for the inauguration. Brooks played a show for three years at the Wynn Las Vegas.
“We left it up to karma,” Brooks said. “We said it Cincinnati goes two weekends instead of one, then, of course, we’re out. Sure enough Cincinnati did five shows, two weekends, and backed us up into there. So we got knocked out of it.”
Brooks is playing at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati on Jan. 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29. The inauguration is Jan. 20.
Three-fourths of the questions in the video chat were about the inauguration, according to a voice heard off camera.
Brooks, who played at the 2008 inauguration of President Barack Obama, said it’s always “an honor to serve.”
“This whole presidential thing, we’ve got one going out — pray for him and his family. And for the president going in — pray for him and his family to guide this nation,” Brooks said. “Love and unity, that’s what it’s all about. In the immortal words of Martin Luther King, the most durable power that we’ve known is love. It will always be that way.
“I can’t thank the Obamas enough for serving this country, and may God hold Trump’s hand in the decisions that he makes in this country’s name as well.”
Some of Brooks’ fans, however, weren’t happy with his decision or his explanation.
I guess @garthbrooks is not a patriot. Get your money back, Ohio. https://t.co/ETbeAME3Ev— Donna (@CTide15) January 18, 2017
Country first, nothing comes above the nation. @garthbrooks just couldnt handle it the way @TobyKeithMusic did. https://t.co/vwNAO4pSGK— Tommy BMCR Demerit (@Demerits) January 18, 2017
@garthbrooks just replaced your songs on my iPhone with Toby Keith songs. To bad. The ppl your pleasing hates country music.— Hillary's Cankles (@HillarysAnkles) January 18, 2017
@garthbrooks I sure would of taken off my hat to you had you played for @realDonaldTrump. I thought you weren't the typical liberal.— The Whatsit (@The_Whatsit) January 18, 2017
So sad @garthbrooks bows out of #TrumpInaugural . So much for doing what is right. #NoPatriotism https://t.co/Fo258hRPOl— KallieTinSC (@KallieTinSC) January 18, 2017
There were angrier comments as well.
While many big-name performers have opted not to play, country star Toby Keith is among the performers schedule to play during the inaugural events. 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, Jackie Evancho and the Radio City Rockettes are also expected to perform.
