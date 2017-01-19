Puyallup woman proud to support Trump

A work crew from the Fife-based Cort Party Rental raise the sea of tent awnings between the Legislative Building and Temple of Justice as preparations continue Jan. 8th for the 2017 Inaugural Ball to be held Jan. 11th on the Capitol campus in Olympia.
Opening the 32nd Washington Electoral College Dec 19th Secretary of State Kim Wyman explains the history and process of the state Electoral College as 12 electors choose the state’s President and Vice-President choices.
Shouting, "Not Our President" and other slogans a group of approximately 100 protesting President-elect Donald Trump gathered in front of the Legislative Building for a short 9 a.m rally Monday at the state capitol.
Puyallup State Representative Melanie Stambaugh welcomes the chance to defend herself against charges that she violated legislative ethics rules by posting state-funded photos and videos to the Facebook page she used during her campaign.
In his final international speech, President Obama said it was possible that president-elect Donald Trump could try to push forward with some controversial positions but that likely “reality will force him to adjust” to how he utlimately deals with those issues.