Trump sets record for most prayers in inaugural ceremonies

President-elect Donald Trump will set a record with the amount of prayers during his inaugural ceremonies Friday.
Trump, who is starting the day at St. John’s Church for a service at 8:30 a.m., will have six religious prayers as part of the ceremony, three invocations and three benedictions.
That’s a record, according to Jim Bendat, the author of “Democracy’s Big Day,” who was speaking on CNN Friday morning.
The first invocation is scheduled for 11:21 a.m. and the final benediction is scheduled for 12:14 p.m.
Trump will be sworn in using both his own Bible, gifted to him by his mother, and the Bible used to swear in President Abraham Lincoln.
