March for Life rally to draw thousands to Capitol on Monday

The annual March for Life rally against abortion is expected to bring 5,000 people to the Capitol Campus on Monday.
The rally is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on the north steps of the Legislative Building. March for Life participants will begin gathering about 11 a.m. near the Winged Victory Monument, the statue located in the traffic circle near the Legislative Building, and then march to the north steps.
The state Department of Enterprise Services said the large crowd will impact traffic and parking on the west Capitol Campus all day.
A complete list of upcoming permitted campus events is available on the Enterprise Services website (des.wa.gov).
