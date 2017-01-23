A Little Golden Book parody teaches kids ‘alternative facts’

Women's March fills the streets Olympia

The Obama Effect

Unidentified body found at Puyallup River

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

Northwest Nuggets: Film-room breakdown of Graham-Kapowsin's Foster Sarell

Markelle Fultz discusses Huskies 94-72 loss to Utah

Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:25