Here are the executive orders Trump signed today

President Donald Trump signed three executive orders Monday morning, making good on a promise to halt hiring in the federal government to reduce its workforce, as well as work toward reversing his predecessor’s signature trade deal.
Trump signed an executive order indicating his plan to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade negotiations, which President Barack Obama had backed in office. Trump had criticized TPP regularly while on the campaign trail and vowed as a candidate to overhaul the nation’s position on trade.
The other orders included freezing hiring in the federal government, except for military personnel, and reversing the Mexico City policy, which stops foreign NGOs from receiving federal dollars if they provide or promote abortions with money from abroad.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
