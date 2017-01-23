Politics & Government

January 23, 2017 8:53 AM

Here are the executive orders Trump signed today

By ELIZABETH KOH

ekoh@mcclatchy.com

President Donald Trump signed three executive orders Monday morning, making good on a promise to halt hiring in the federal government to reduce its workforce, as well as work toward reversing his predecessor’s signature trade deal.

Trump signed an executive order indicating his plan to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade negotiations, which President Barack Obama had backed in office. Trump had criticized TPP regularly while on the campaign trail and vowed as a candidate to overhaul the nation’s position on trade.

The other orders included freezing hiring in the federal government, except for military personnel, and reversing the Mexico City policy, which stops foreign NGOs from receiving federal dollars if they provide or promote abortions with money from abroad.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Obama on TPP: 'Right now, I’m president, and I’m for it'

At a news conference with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Tuesday, President Barack Obama dismissed Hillary Clinton’ her opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, trade agreement. Both Clinton and Donald Trump have publicly opposed t

C-SPAN

President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

The President-elect shares an update on the Presidential Transition, an outline of some of his policy plans for the first 100 days, and his day one executive actions. Video shared via "the official 2017 Presidential Transition account on YouTube" on Monda

Transition 2017

