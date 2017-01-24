‘If Brains were lard, you couldn’t grease a small skillet,’ senator tells marchers

A North Carolina state senator and the state’s insurance commissioner took to social media Monday to criticize last weekend’s women’s marches but deleted their posts amid the backlash.
State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Republican from Kernersville and former vice chair of the state GOP, took to Twitter Monday night, suggesting that some of Saturday’s marchers were not very smart.
Her tweet: “Message to crazies @ Women’s March - If Brains were lard, you couldn’t grease a small skillet. You know who you are.”
The tweet has been deleted, but she explained more about what she meant to Winston-Salem television reporter Jarred Hill of WXII, who asked her to elaborate on Twitter. Krawiec said there were “way over the top scenes” during the event and that the protest was not respectful.
@JarredWXII there were some "way over the top scenes". Not all. But some. It was not a respectful protest.— Joyce Krawiec (@joycekrawiec) January 24, 2017
Krawiec, who represents Senate District 31, which includes Forsyth and Yadkin counties, has not responded to a request for further comment. She did post an apology on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying she was only speaking of “the DC protesters dressed inappropriately and spewing foul language. Disrespecting women. Not representing women.”
I apologize to those women who marched for right reasons. I was only talking about those I described. They didn't speak for all women— Joyce Krawiec (@joycekrawiec) January 24, 2017
I apologize. I apologize. I was only talking to those who acted inappropriately. Forgive me Please. Twitter Lesson learned.— Joyce Krawiec (@joycekrawiec) January 24, 2017
At least 17,000 women, men and children filled the streets of downtown Raleigh on Saturday, the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation’s 45th president. That march was one of hundreds in cities throughout the country, showing solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington. The march in the nation’s capital attracted hundreds of thousands of women.
Newly elected North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, a Republican, also caused a stir on Facebook on Monday after sharing a post that showed a street filled with marchers and said “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years,” according to a report from television station WRAL.
Causey later apologized for the share, calling it a “momentary lapse in judgment” in a statement to WRAL. On Tuesday morning, Causey’s Facebook page could not be accessed.
Politicians in other states, including Indiana and Nebraska also came under fire for their posts in the aftermath of this weekend's marches.
A similar post to Causey’s popped up Sunday in the social media feed of Jack E. Sandlin, a Republican who represents a district in central Indiana in the state’s senate, according to the Indianapolis Star. The paper said Sandlin removed the post and said he did not believe he put it there.
Sandlin’s post showed a photo of protesters with the words “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years” written on it. The words were referencing the former first lady’s fitness campaign.
Nebraska Republican state Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion on Sunday retweeted a comment by conservative radio personality Larry Elder that mocked three women pictured with signs protesting Donald Trump’s comments about touching women inappropriately. Above the photo, Elder wrote: “Ladies, I think you’re safe.”
Kintner declined to comment Monday when reporters approached him at the Capitol. His office later released a statement saying: “By retweeting a message, I was not implying support for putting women in fear of their personal safety. I took down the retweet as soon as I became aware that it was being misconstrued.”
His retweet drew fierce criticism on social media, and by mid-Monday morning, Kintner had deactivated his account. Before he did so, he responded to one Twitter critic with, “Right out of the liberal playbook, take a joke & claim victim-hood.”
The Associated Press contributed.
