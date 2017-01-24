EXCLUSIVE: If Trump plans to help stranded Cubans, he’d better move fast

1:02 Puyallup police respond to explosives injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Pause

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

2:21 W.F. West bounces back to rout top-ranked White River, 71-38

0:33 Scene of officer-involved shooting near Milton

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:42 All Through the Night: Welsh Christmas Revels

2:29 Port pile-driving project hits foul note with neighbors