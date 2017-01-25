City extends public comment period on Northeast Tacoma mining operation

The city of Tacoma will collect public comment on proposed excavation at a long-dormant sand and gravel mine near the Port of Tacoma for an additional month.
Due to concerns about the level of noise that will result from the mining of 400,000 cubic yards of sand and gravel at the Coski surface mine on Marine View Drive, the city extended the public comment period until March 3. It was originally slated to end Jan. 27.
A public meeting on the project earlier this month brought out many Northeast Tacoma residents who were worried about noise, traffic and pollution from the mining operation, which would take place over 10 years, according to the permit application.
“We received many useful comments at the public meeting, all of which will be responded to as the permit review proceeds,” said Tacoma planning manager Jana Magoon in a statement. “One thing that was very clear is that the neighborhood is concerned about potential noise impacts of the proposal.”
Several residents at the Jan. 12 public meeting demanded that a noise study be conducted from the bluffs above the mine, where the closest home is located about 450 feet away from the operation, instead of from street-level.
The city has requested a noise study and expects to receive results by Feb. 16. If the study isn’t ready by then, the public comment period will be extended again to allow at least two weeks for public review of the project’s potential noise impacts.
How to comment
Comments can be submitted to Principal Planner Shirley Schultz at shirley.schultz@cityoftacoma.org. For more information, visit cityoftacoma.org/SurfaceMining or call (253) 591-5121.
