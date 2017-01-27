May: U.S., Britain ‘100%’ behind NATO

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary Pause

0:56 A 1941 Cape Cod-style house for $140,000, shipping included

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

1:23 Josie Matz says Wilson believed whole time it could beat Lincoln

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

0:48 Holder Ridge hike at Taylor Mountain near Maple Valley

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close