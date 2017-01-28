Trump orders new strategy to defeat the Islamic State

President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered military leaders to give him a report in 30 days that outlines a new strategy for defeating the Islamic State terrorist group.
“This is the plan to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, in other words ISIS,” he said as he signed the order. “I think it's going to be very successful. That's big stuff.”
The White House did not immediately release the language of the document.
The move was expected. Trump spoke about implementing a new plan to defeat the Islamic State, also called ISIS, at a speech in North Carolina in September.
“We are going to convey my top generals and give them a simple instruction,” Trump said at the time. “They will have 30 days to submit to the Oval Office a plan for soundly and quickly defeating ISIS. We have no choice.”
On the campaign trail, Trump had criticized the Obama administration for its handing of the Islamic State and declared that he knows more than generals about the group.
Late Friday, Trump ordered a new a plan to begin what he called a “a great rebuilding” of the military, including planes and ships.
“As we prepare our budget request for Congress, and I think Congress is going to be very happy to see it, our military strength will be questioned by no one but neither will our dedication to peace,” he said. “We do want peace.”
Trump had proposed increasing the Army to 540,000, up about 65,000; the Marine Corps to 36 battalions, up from 24; the Navy to 350 surface ships and submarines from the current 280, the number of Air Force fighter aircraft to 1,200 from from what he pegged at 1,113; and developing a state-of-the-art missile system. He said he would boost spending to pay for the buildup, lifting spending caps called the sequester that passed with bipartisan support in 2013.
Trump had said he would offset the military buildup by eliminating federal waste, fraud and abuse, which politicians have cited for decades as a way to cut spending but that has routinely either been rejected or fallen far short of the goals.
On Saturday, Trump also called for a reorganization of the National Security Council and Homeland Security Council.
“This is the organization of the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council, you know pretty much what it represents, it represents a lot, and also a lot of efficiency and I think a lot of additional safety,” he said. “People have been talking about this for a long time, like many years.”
He also restricted members of his administration from becoming lobbyists for five years after they leave government and banning them from lobbying foreign governments. President Barack Obama had a two-year limit in place.
“It's a two year ban now and it's got full of loopholes and this is a five year ban,” he said.
