‘American values are at stake’: Obama issues statement after Trump refugee ban

1:07 Lincoln International Business Districts celebration of the 2017 Lunar New Year Pause

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

1:53 School resource officers patrol Tacoma high schools

2:38 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 77-66 loss at No. 7 Arizona

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:39 Jefferson wins 4A district bowling title; Wilson takes 3A title