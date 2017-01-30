Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington"

Gov. Jay Inslee talked about Washington state's decision to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, the federal department of homeland security and high ranking Trump administration officials during a press conference on Monday.The lawsuit is alleging that key provisions of President Trump's immigration executive order are unconstitutional. "It is an insult and danger to all of the people in the state of Washington," Inslee said.