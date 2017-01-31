Tacoma Council approves immigrant and refugee task force, but stops shy of sanctuary city

The Tacoma City Council voted Tuesday night to create an immigrant and refugee task force, envisioned as a way for Tacomans who identify as either to share their experiences and provide feedback to the city.
The resolution, which was submitted for consideration by Councilman Marty Campbell, was a reaction to President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily blocks citizens of Libya, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen from entering the country and suspends refugee admissions for 120 days.
“I think this is the next step in part of our Welcoming Cities resolution that we passed, which is engaging immigrants and refugees and creating a task force and maybe eventually a committee,” Campbell said in introducing the resolution at a study session earlier in the day. “What are some of the issues you face navigating day to day around the city from a government perspective and a societal perspective, and how can we help reduce or remove barriers you have?”
Though it was a late addition to the council agenda, the resolution garnered a great deal of attention before the meeting, and dozens of residents came to council chambers Tuesday night to share their stories and thoughts. Some supported the council’s action; some criticized the body for not taking the step of proclaiming Tacoma a sanctuary city, which has no real legal definition but generally means that a city won’t help enforce federal immigration laws.
Mayor Marilyn Strickland and Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell said at Tuesday’s meeting that the Police Department does not actively enforce federal immigration laws. According to the resolution passed Tuesday, the council declared Tacoma a Welcoming City in 2015, underlining its support for the immigrant community and a desire to foster an immigrant-friendly environment in the city. After November’s election, the City Council reaffirmed its dedication to that ideal.
Strickland, who spoke for several minutes before public comment, said a city with the tax base of Tacoma — as opposed to that of Seattle or New York City — can’t afford to lose the tens of millions of dollars in federal funding it gets each year. That’s the risk that’s run with self-identifying as a sanctuary city, Strickland said, especially as Trump has attempted to crack down on cities that aren’t enforcing federal immigration laws.
“There have been calls for Tacoma to declare itself a sanctuary city, and my answer to that is it’s not necessary because we are already doing the work above and beyond, and we’ve been doing the work long before the current occupant of the White House took office,” she said. “My position right now is we don’t have to declare ourselves a sanctuary city because in essence it’s not what we say in a press release; it’s about what we do every single day.”
Some who spoke agreed that the city shouldn’t risk federal funding or potentially drawing attention to its already-vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities by coming out as a sanctuary city. But the refrain “words matter,” first uttered by UFCW 21 Political and Public Policy Director Sarah Cherin, was repeated several times by speakers throughout the night who felt the designation is crucial.
“Let’s take one step forward in what I already think is a great resolution,” Cherin said, adding that if the city and state had not pushed for marriage equality, her wife would still be her domestic partner. “Words matter. The word marriage matters, just like the words sanctuary city today – that matters. We cannot study right or wrong, we can’t sit by and study what might or might not happen. Let’s make the move to stand up against Islamophobia and xenophobia tonight and add a sentence calling us a sanctuary city.”
Councilman Ryan Mello encouraged city staff members to work quickly to form the task force, which he said should also be made up of allies of immigrants and refugees and those who work to represent and protect them, especially as some may be afraid of publicly identifying themselves.
“It’s really important that our staff, in convening this task force, convenes it with a sense of huge seriousness, urgency and speed, because there are real people in crisis,” Mello said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council voted to approve an average 13 percent increase in Click Cable TV rates, effective March 1. And in a late addition to the agenda, they voted to appoint city attorney Elizabeth Pauli as interim city manager while the city conducts a search for someone to replace former manager T.C. Broadnax, who left for Dallas last week.
