Want to work at a cigar lounge? Only smokers need apply — and they’d have to take a test to prove it

Cigar aficionados are continuing their fight to allow cigar lounges in Washington state.
But this year, to get around concerns that the lounges would expose workers to secondhand smoke, they’re proposing something new: Cigar lounges could only hire smokers as employees.
And those employees would have to take a blood test to prove that they actually light up.
State Rep. Brandon Vick, R-Vancouver, said requiring a blood test to prove workers smoke is “maybe bordering on the absurd,” but it aims to address the issue that he said has been the biggest source of opposition to cigar lounges in recent years.
“The biggest pushback, and maybe it is noble pushback, has been that you don’t want an innocent employee who doesn’t smoke to go in and be subject to tobacco smoke, if that’s the job they can find or can have,” Vick said at a hearing Tuesday at the state Capitol.
Vick is the prime sponsor of House Bill 1919, which would allow businesses to apply for cigar-lounge endorsements that would permit smoking of tobacco products in designated indoor areas with special ventilation. The bill would require cigar-lounge employees to sign a declaration saying they are active smokers, as well as that they understand the risks posed by secondhand smoke.
“We said, you have to sign an acknowledgment saying you understand the dangers of tobacco. You have to be a smoker,” Vick said.
The blood test for employees, Vick said, would just “put the proof in the pudding.”
State law would force them to get and stay addicted to a harmful substance in order to keep their jobs. This law would discourage smoking cessation.
Janna Bardi, assistant secretary for prevention and community health at the state Department of Health
The cigar-lounge endorsements would create an exception to the state’s Smoking in Public Places Act, which Washington voters approved in 2005 to ban smoking in schools, bars, taverns, bowling alleys, places of employment and most hotel rooms.
Joe Arundel, president of the Cigar Association of Washington, said out-of-state visitors have trouble understanding why they can’t smoke a cigar in Washington, and local businesses lose revenue as a result.
He said requiring cigar-lounge employees to be smokers is one example of the industry “trying to be accommodating.”
Health-oriented groups don’t see it that way.
Michael Shaw, a lobbyist for the American Heart Association, asked what happens if an employee quits smoking while working at a cigar lounge.
“Does that invalidate the (cigar lounge) endorsement? Do you fire that employee?” he asked.
“We have the first bill to my knowledge that would actually penalize someone for quitting smoking,” Shaw said.
The state Department of Health also testified against the bill, with particular concerns about making smoking a requirement for employees.
“State law would force them to get and stay addicted to a harmful substance in order to keep their jobs,” said Janna Bardi, the department’s assistant secretary for prevention and community health. “This law would discourage smoking cessation.”
Health advocates also oppose the measure on broader grounds, saying no amount of exposure to indoor smoke is safe for anyone, including those who might smoke cigars in a ventilated area.
If the legislation passes, then El Gaucho would like to be able to add cigar lounges similar to the one in our Portland location.
Beth Herrell Silverberg, spokeswoman for El Gaucho Hospitality
It’s unclear whether the language requiring a blood test for cigar-lounge employees will stay in the bill.
Vick said Thursday he may introduce a new version of the legislation that would take that provision out.
He said he would keep the requirement for employees to sign an affidavit proclaiming they are smokers, though, to counter the argument that those workers would be subjected to dangerous secondhand smoke on the job.
Arundel, of the cigar association, said most people who work at bars that would open cigar lounges already smoke, so he doesn’t think that will be an issue for many employees.
Should Vick’s bill become law, one business that would like to take advantage of it is the El Gaucho steakhouse. El Gaucho opened a cigar lounge at its Tacoma location several years ago, but was forced to close it in 2010 after a fight with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
“If the legislation passes, then El Gaucho would like to be able to add cigar lounges similar to the one in our Portland location,” wrote El Gaucho spokeswoman Beth Herrell Silverberg in an email.
Vick’s proposal would allow for up to 40 cigar lounges statewide, while 75 retail tobacco shops also could apply for an endorsement to have special smoking areas.
The bill is expected to come up for a vote next week in the House Business and Financial Services Committee.
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
