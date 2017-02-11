Big Tobacco is back trying to influence elections – especially in NC

2:04 Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma- His own basketball court Pause

1:48 Spanaway Lake coach: 'I truly feel Divante (Moffitt) is one of the better guards in the state'

1:37 Yemeni student talks about Trump's new restrictions

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day