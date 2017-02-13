Trump’s tough stand on immigrant detention will cost taxpayers big

1:43 Operation Shark Dive helps soldiers cope with the wounds of war Pause

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

0:46 Jordan Morris is back at Sounders preseason camp

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

2:21 Dixon Village is a fitting tribute to original Tacoma civil rights champion

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

0:54 Hiking Green Mountain near Bremerton