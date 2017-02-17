Politics & Government

February 17, 2017 2:07 PM

Trump calls media ‘enemy of the American People’ in 13th ‘fake news’ tweet this month

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

President Donald Trump took his frustration with the American media to a new level Friday afternoon, accusing several media outlets of being “the enemy of the American People.”

Trump tweeted a similar message at 4:32 p.m., then deleted it. Many people created a screen grab of the tweet.

But Trump reposted the tweet – with additional media outlets mentioned and the word “SICK!” eliminated — at 4:48 p.m. Trump mentioned The New York Times and four television networks – CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC — in his second tweet.

[Today in Trump tweets: ‘Fake media not happy,’ Kellogg considered for NSA]

Since Feb. 3, Trump has tweeted 13 times using “fake news” or “fake media.”

