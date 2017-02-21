Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 21, 2017: Sanctuary cities and ‘so-called angry crowds’

President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed was silent on Tuesday until the afternoon, when he posted a link to an article about a Harvard-Harris poll on sanctuary cities and then added commentary on the angry crowds that have met members of Congress back home.
'Americans overwhelmingly oppose sanctuary cities' https://t.co/s5QvsJWA6u— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2017
The poll, which was conducted online among 2,148 registered voters, found 80 percent of people thought local authorities should have to deliver people in the country without proper documentation to federal authorities. The sanctuary movement limits how city, county and state law enforcement work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in dealing with those without proper authorization. They typically include a stipulation that local authorities do not inquire about a person’s immigration status, but being a sanctuary city does not prevent law enforcement from arresting someone who has committed a crime.
Last month, Trump signed an executive order that would yank federal funding from sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. On Tuesday, the Trump administration released new directives that intensify the government’s ability to find, detain and deport people in the country without proper documentation. The Department of Homeland Security plans to hire thousands of new border control agents, increase the number of detention facilities and restart a program that recruits local law enforcement to actively help with deportations.
“All of those present in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention, and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States,” the directive reads.
The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2017
Many members of Congress have been met by angry crowds during townhall meetings or events in their home district. Some Republicans have said that the crowds are paid protesters or not from the district.
