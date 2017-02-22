Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 22, 2017: Keith Ellison, African American History Museum

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished Pause

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

3:25 Roberto Gittens, Foss rally to win district title over North Kitsap

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:56 Tacoma immigrants-rights rally draws crowd

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

2:21 Dixon Village is a fitting tribute to original Tacoma civil rights champion