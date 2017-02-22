White House says Melania isn’t in business. So why are her companies still active?

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished Pause

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

3:25 Roberto Gittens, Foss rally to win district title over North Kitsap

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:56 Tacoma immigrants-rights rally draws crowd

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board