Fife mayor resigns post amid health concerns

Fife’s mayor, Winston Marsh, has resigned his seat amid concerns about his health.
Marsh had been considering leaving his elected position for several months, he told The News Tribune.
“I’ll miss serving the citizens of Fife greatly, but am proud of the City Council and staff and what we’ve been able to accomplish together,” he said. His decision was prompted by a need to focus on his health, well-being and family, Marsh said. His resignation was effective Tuesday.
Deputy Mayor Bryan Yambe will serve as mayor until the council selects a new mayor from among the council’s members.
The council is scheduled to do that next week. At that same meeting, the council will decide how to appoint a new council member to serve in Marsh’s position.
Fife City Manager Subir Mukerjee said the council could either appoint someone immediately or they could advertise for applicants. State law allows the council 90 days to make its selection.
Yambe said in a news release that the community and staff will miss Marsh’s “kindness, sense of humor and leadership.”
“We fully support Winston to do what he feels is best for his health and family, but we will certainly miss his presence,” Yambe said.
Marsh had served on the Fife council for three years. He was elected mayor in January 2016.
In Fife, the mayor is elected by fellow council members. He serves as chairman of the council and officiates at ceremonial occasions representing the city. The city manager handles the day-to-day operations.
Marsh, an accountant, has been a Fife resident since 1998. He was first appointed to fill a council vacancy in 2013 and later won election.
He is the second Fife mayor to resign in the last two years. Glenn Hull resigned in February 2014 to move to Georgia, where his wife had a new job.
In the intervening period, Tim Curtis served as mayor.
