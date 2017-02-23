Tacoma School Board president will run for City Council on the East Side

Tacoma School Board President Catherine Ushka has announced she will run for City Council, seeking the East Side seat that Councilman Marty Campbell will vacate when he reaches his term limit at the end of the year.
Ushka, who was first elected to the school board in 2009, said in a news release that she wants to focus on issues on the East Side and the South End of Tacoma.
“We deserve safe neighborhoods, career-level jobs, and a high quality of life in Tacoma’s East Side and South End,” Ushka said in a news release announcing her candidacy. “I have proven my ability to lead collaboratively and get results as a director of Tacoma’s public schools and I am running to bring that innovation to Tacoma city hall.”
In the news release, Ushka said she has Campbell’s endorsement for the seat. She said her top priorities if elected to City Council Position 4 would be “public safety, keeping housing affordable and creating real jobs and sustainable career paths.”
Ushka, who has two children, is the marketing and communications manager at Green River College in Auburn. She previously served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and was deployed for active duty after Sept. 11, 2001, according to her news release. Ushka said she also has been vice president of the Tacoma Charter Review, a member of the city’s Human Services Commission and on the steering committee for the East Side Community Center.
More information on her campaign can be found at catherineushka.com.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
