Tacoma to notify more neighbors about big industrial projects

The city of Tacoma is expanding the area to notify neighbors when large industrial projects are proposed, interim city manager Elizabeth Pauli said Tuesday evening.
Notification on those kinds of projects within the port maritime industrial and heavy industrial zoning districts — which include smelters, hazardous chemical manufacturing, shipping terminals, and also conditional uses like surface mining — will increase from within between 400 to 1,000 feet of the project site to 2,500 feet, Pauli said at the City Council meeting. That notification criteria will go into effect Friday.
The move is a response to citizen outcry in the wake of plans to build the world’s largest methanol plant (which have since been withdrawn), and plans to build a liquefied natural gas facility on Tacoma’s Tideflats. Many Northeast Tacoma neighbors said they weren’t notified about those projects, and many have since called for both the port and the city’s notification requirements to expand to catch more homes and businesses.
“When you look at 400 feet, that’s so minute of a space,” said Councilman Robert Thoms, whose district encompasses Northeast Tacoma and the Tideflats. “It behooves the person seeking permits or doing a project that people know as soon as possible so that way they don’t feel blindsided. … What the city has to do better and is going to be doing better is notifying people of the things that are going on.”
The new policy comes from city planning director Peter Huffman, who directed staff members to implement the criteria as a director’s rule. Notification will stretch to 2,500 feet and include “all neighboring jurisdictions, all applicable agencies, all neighborhood councils and business districts, and all qualified community groups,” according to Pauli. “The rule also calls for an early public meeting on qualifying projects to provide agencies and the community information about the project.”
Because of the large size of properties and lower residential densities in the areas where those projects tend to be sited, the current notification radius “often does not ensure broad notification outreach even to nearby residential areas,” Pauli said in her city manager’s report.
Pauli said it’s estimated that the expanded notice would affect 10 to 15 projects per year.
The rule will stay in place until the planning commission and the City Council can work on making changes to the city code, but will end 18 months after it goes into effect.
