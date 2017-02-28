In Democratic reply, former Kentucky governor says Trump would ‘rip’ away healthcare

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech Pause

4:22 Whose job is it to save the beach?

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

1:30 Deputies shoot two in stolen truck after pursuit

2:33 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar discusses health of Markelle Fultz

1:49 The News Tribune’s 2016-17 All-Area girls basketball team

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

1:47 Meet The News Tribune's All-Area boys basketball team