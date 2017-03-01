Should airline passengers pay more to improve America’s airports?

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing Pause

1:47 Meet The News Tribune's All-Area boys basketball team

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

1:52 Coach Earl Streufer, Riley Sorn discuss Richland win over Davis

1:13 Cleaning up toxic algae blooms from Waughop Lake

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

1:30 Deputies shoot two in stolen truck after pursuit

1:32 No. 7 Lincoln girls top West Seattle in 3A quarterfinals