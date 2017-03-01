Oprah joins Kanye, Zuckerberg and other celebrities in considering presidential run

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

1:21 Drive-by Ash Wednesday

1:57 Collin Welp, Seattle Prep build quick lead to beat Timberline

3:15 Highlights from Capital vs. Wilson boys at the Tacoma Dome

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:49 Camping for free Chick-fil-A

0:35 Auburn Riverside girls fall to No. 2 Sunnyside, 55-46

2:33 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar discusses health of Markelle Fultz