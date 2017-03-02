Truth, justice and caffeine: Tom Hanks donates espresso maker to White House reporters

America’s dad is looking out for America’s press.
Members of the White House press corps received a pleasant surprise Thursday when they found a brand new espresso machine in their workspace, as well as a complimentary note from beloved actor Tom Hanks.
BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee... stay for his note. pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 2, 2017
In the note, Hanks asks the reporters to “keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part.”
ABC News reports that this is not the first time Hanks, who was named Hollywood’s most admired actor in 2016, has given the press corps an espresso machine, doing so in 2004 and again in 2010. More than a decade ago, he was visiting the White House and was shocked to find out the press corps had no coffee maker in its break room.
For those curious-this isn't a Trump era thing. Hanks gave WH press an espresso machine in '04, checked on it in '10 https://t.co/fzMiBAoaqT— Karen Travers (@karentravers) March 2, 2017
In the 2016 election, Hanks ripped then-candidate Donald Trump, saying it would be a “dark day” if he won the election, per BBC News. After Trump did win, Hanks changed his tune slightly, saying “we are going to be all right,” per Vulture.
However, while filmmaker Michael Moore has suggested Hanks should run for president as a Democrat in 2020, per Business Insider, though Hanks has said he has no interest in running.
