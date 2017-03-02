Fife council names Roscoe mayor, makes plans to fill vacancy

The Fife City Council on Tuesday named longtime council member Kim Roscoe to replace Winston Marsh as the city’s mayor.
Roscoe will finish the remainder of Marsh’s mayoral term through 2017. Marsh resigned last week for health and family reasons.
The new mayor is the first woman in that position since the city changed to a council-manager style of government in 1999. The Fife mayor is chair of the council and represents the city on ceremonial occasions.
Roscoe has been on the Fife council for a dozen years. She is Fife’s 13th mayor. She has been on several governmental bodies, including the Fife Planning Commission, the Zoo-Trek Authority, the Police Advisory Committee and the Jail Expansion Committee.
Meanwhile, the council established a procedure for filling Marsh’s council seat. Under that procedure, the council will accept applications through March 20 at Fife City Hall or online at CityofFife.org.
The council is scheduled to interview applicants and appoint Marsh’s successor in the Position 6 council seat at its March 28 meeting. The appointed council member will serve until a replacement is elected in the fall.
