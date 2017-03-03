Democrats’ 2018 plan: More bluster, same policy

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps Pause

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

1:50 Federal Way bounces back, tops Kennedy 77-56

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

2:09 UW's John Ross is the buzz at NFL Combine, says 'I was gifted with speed'

1:33 A food bank where you get to pick what you like

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin