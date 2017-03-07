Trump’s wiretap tweets come as NSA surveillance programs are up for renewal this year

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen Pause

2:07 Hospital 'ghosts' linger as demolition nears

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:50 Saint Martin's University students, faculty hold one-day walkout

1:47 Chic makeover transforms Stadium District high rise

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4