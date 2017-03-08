Border Patrol apprehensions plummet as Trump turns up heat

0:31 Body found in Puyallup River; police investigating Pause

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:54 Oui, Tacoma school falls in love with everything French

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys